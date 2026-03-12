News
Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal & more set to take Oscars stage for key duty

Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum and Pedro Pascal are among the stars announced as presenters for the 2026 Academy Awards, alongside a famous father-son duo set to take the stage.

Days ahead of the prestigious event, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed additional presenters for the 98th Academy Awards, set to air Sunday, March 15.

The star-studded list includes Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Rose Byrne, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Sigourney Weaver and father-son duo Bill and Lewis Pullman.

Previously they disclosed the presenter list include Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph.

Alongside the new presenters, 2025 acting winners Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña will also present awards, while Conan O'Brien reprises his role as host.

At a March 11 press event, the creative team for the 2026 Oscars previewed this year’s ceremony, with executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan teasing a few surprises and “big reunions.”

“There’s been rumors of what that [reunion] is, and we are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaids reunion that is going to be very special,” Kapoor said.

“There’s also going to be a Marvel reunion for the superhero fans, so we’re gonna have superstars and superheroes,” Mullan added.

She noted, “And there is also going to be an extraterrestrial on the stage, so you can figure that one out.”

The 98th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and Hulu on March 15, starting at 7 p.m. ET. 

