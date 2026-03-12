Billie Eilish steps into acting with powerful 'The Bell Jar' adaptation

Billie Eilish is reportedly set to make her movie acting debut in the upcoming film adaptation of The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath.
On Wednesday, March 11, PEOPLE reported that the Birds Of A Feather singer will make her movie acting debut in director Sarah Polley's adaptation of author Sylvia Plath's classic 1963 novel The Bell Jar.
While this project would be her first on-screen acting role, the singer already boasts two Academy Awards for songs she co-wrote for Barbie and No Time to Die with her brother Finneas.
It is reported that Polley is set to adapt Plath's novel herself and helm the in-the-works film for Focus Features.
The Bell Jar is the only novel Plath, who died by suicide at 30 in 1963, published during her lifetime.
"One of the most profound character portraits of mental illness, The Bell Jar tells the story of a brilliant young artist who is losing her mind," reads an official description of the novel.
It added, "Grappling with themes of feminism, societal pressures, and ambition, this is a deep dive into a mind capable of so much being gradually reduced to so little."
Billie Eilish will play Esther Greenwood, a young woman struggling with her mental health after landing a magazine job in New York City.
Notably, in the past the adaptation attempts of The Bell Jar had involved stars like Julia Stiles, Kirsten Dunst, Dakota Fanning and Frankie Shaw, but it never made it to screen.