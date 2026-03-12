News
  By Sidra Khan
Carol the Warrior, Colombian influencer, dies at 23 after tragic health battle

  • By Sidra Khan
Carol the Warrior has lost her life in a heartbreaking health battle.

On Wednesday, March 11, the family of the beloved Colombian influencer took to her official Instagram account to share about her death in a sad post.

The 23-year-old social media star, whose real name was Carolina Reyes, passed away after fighting cancer.

In the somber post, it was stated, "With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our warrior, Carol the Warrior. She was a warrior, a brilliant person, and a human being who never gave up in the face of any difficulty."

Carol's family continued, "With great sadness, we announce that she passed away on March 11, 2026. We ask for your discretion, empathy, and love for her family and friends. Further information regarding this event will be published on her official social media accounts."

They also thanked fans for loving, supporting, and showing her so much affection, and always welcoming her with open arms.

"We hope that all of us will bid her farewell. Rest in the peace of the Lord. Carolina Reyes. August 23, 2002 - March 11, 2026," the statement concluded.

Shortly after Carol's family announced her passing, her fans flooded the comments with their heartbreaking reactions, mourning their beloved influencer's death.

Notably, Carol the Warrior’s loved ones announced a wake would be held in her honor on Thursday, March 12, in Cali, Colombia.

The late social media personality announced her cancer diagnosis in November 2025.

