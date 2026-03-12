'The Devil Wears Prada 2' unveils teaser, new poster & Simone Ashley's first look 

A new teaser and poster for The Devil Wears Prada 2 are here and they are as glamorous as we hoped!
Twenty years after their debut, Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel are returning to the fashionable streets of New York City.
In the new teaser, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is finally reunited with her two former assistants, Andy (Anne Hathaway) and Emily (Emily Blunt).
Stanley Tucci's Nigel has also returned to complete the iconic group.
The clip kicks off with Meryl, in all of her glory, knocking on a sleepy Anne's door, telling her to "pull herself together" as they have work to do.
In another scene, Miranda, in her iconic style, could be seen judging Andy's choice in fashion, as she noted, "I hope that's not what you're wearing tonight."
The teaser also gave the first look at Simone Ashley in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which will hit theatres on May 1.
Watch The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser trailer here: