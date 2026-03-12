News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Katy Perry makes subtle dig at Justin Trudeau: ‘patiently waiting for my boyfriend'

Katy Perry gave a sneak peek of her personal life amid Justin Trudeau relationship

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Katy Perry makes subtle dig at Justin Trudeau: ‘patiently waiting for my boyfriend
Katy Perry makes subtle dig at Justin Trudeau: ‘patiently waiting for my boyfriend'

Katy Perry sparked buzz after she took a subtle dig at Justin Trudeau with a comment that quickly fueled speculation about her romance.

Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, the Dark Horse singer gave a sneak peek of her personal life by sharing a series of images.

For her carousel of snaps, she penned the caption, "You are the treasure you seek."

In one photo, Trudeau was pictured with a star-shaped pipe cleaner wand during a relaxed meal, while another showed him and Katy making funny faces together, with her daughter also appearing in the photos.


She appeared to make a cheeky remark about the former Canadian prime minister, sharing a one photo of Hello Kitty with text, "patiently waiting for my bf to finish his big boy business stuff so we can call"

In a shared post, she also dropped the photo of her daughter, Daisy Bloom, whom she shares with ex-fiance, Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked dating rumours last year after the politician was seen attending the pop star's concert during her Canadian tour.

They ignited the romance rumours in late July 2025 after they were spotted holding hands in Paris.

Lord Sear death: Eminem pays somber tribute after SiriusXM DJ dies at 52
Lord Sear death: Eminem pays somber tribute after SiriusXM DJ dies at 52
Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
2026 Oscars: Where to watch this year's Academy Awards live
2026 Oscars: Where to watch this year's Academy Awards live
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs makes desperate bid to dismiss assault case
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs makes desperate bid to dismiss assault case
Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' to 'Hamnet', 7 nominated movies to watch before event
Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' to 'Hamnet', 7 nominated movies to watch before event
Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout
Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout
Oscars 2026: Prediction markets hint at key winners of the night
Oscars 2026: Prediction markets hint at key winners of the night
Nicole Kidman finally reacts to shocking divorce with Keith Urban: 'Staying in a place of..'
Nicole Kidman finally reacts to shocking divorce with Keith Urban: 'Staying in a place of..'
Timothée Chalamet slammed by Charlie Puth after opera & ballet remarks
Timothée Chalamet slammed by Charlie Puth after opera & ballet remarks
Jack Osbourne introduces new family member months after losing father Ozzy
Jack Osbourne introduces new family member months after losing father Ozzy
Elton John's husband breaks silence on his health following Michael Jackson controversy
Elton John's husband breaks silence on his health following Michael Jackson controversy
Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal & more set to take Oscars stage for key duty
Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal & more set to take Oscars stage for key duty

Popular News

Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure

Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
2 hours ago
Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals

Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals

2 hours ago
Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness

Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness
3 hours ago