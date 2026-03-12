Katy Perry makes subtle dig at Justin Trudeau: ‘patiently waiting for my boyfriend'

Katy Perry sparked buzz after she took a subtle dig at Justin Trudeau with a comment that quickly fueled speculation about her romance.
Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, the Dark Horse singer gave a sneak peek of her personal life by sharing a series of images.
For her carousel of snaps, she penned the caption, "You are the treasure you seek."
In one photo, Trudeau was pictured with a star-shaped pipe cleaner wand during a relaxed meal, while another showed him and Katy making funny faces together, with her daughter also appearing in the photos.
She appeared to make a cheeky remark about the former Canadian prime minister, sharing a one photo of Hello Kitty with text, "patiently waiting for my bf to finish his big boy business stuff so we can call"
In a shared post, she also dropped the photo of her daughter, Daisy Bloom, whom she shares with ex-fiance, Orlando Bloom.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked dating rumours last year after the politician was seen attending the pop star's concert during her Canadian tour.
They ignited the romance rumours in late July 2025 after they were spotted holding hands in Paris.