Lord Sear death: Eminem pays somber tribute after SiriusXM DJ dies at 52

Legendary DJ and radio host Lord Sear, who toured with Eminem, passes away at the age of 52

  • By Sidra Khan
Eminem is remembering Lord Sear with heartfelt words after his shocking demise.

On Wednesday, March 11, the legendary DJ and radio host's official Instagram handle announced that he breathed his last at the age of 52.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us. Lord Sear's legacy in hip hop runs deep," they stated.

Notably, no details on Lord Sear's cause of death and where he passed away were shared.

Shortly after the shocking news, Eminem took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to the late DJ, who had toured with him and also hosted a show on the rapper's radio channel, Shade 45.

"Sear was one of the greatest people to be around, I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together," penned the iconic American rapper.

The Mockingbird hitmaker added, "Our time on shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I'm gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka LordSear!!!"

Who was Lord Sear? 

Lord Sear was a hip hop DJ, radio personality, and legendary rap figure, best known for his work on Shade 45, the hip hop station launched by Eminem on SiriusXM.

