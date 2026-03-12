Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' to 'Hamnet', 7 nominated movies to watch before event

Time to grab the popcorn for exciting movie nights ahead of Oscars!
The 98th Academy Awards are just around the corner and it's time to watch the thrilling movies that have been nominated for this year's prestigious accolades.
For this year's esteemed ceremony - which is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 15, a number of record-breaking and buzz-making films have been nominated, making fans look forward to an intense competition.
From Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld's Sinners to Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley's Hamnet, here's the list of 10 Oscar-nominated movies that you should watch before the upcoming glitzy event.
Sinners:
Sinners' is about twin brothers "trying to leave their troubled lives behind, and return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back," according to IMDb.
The horror movie stars Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld and has bagged 16 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.
One Battle After Another:
One Battle After Another's thrilling storyline reads, "When their enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue the daughter of one of their own."
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, the black comedy action-thriller film has received 13 nods, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.
F1:
F1 revolves around the story of "a Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver."
With Brad Pitt and Damson Idris leading, the sports drama movie has gotten four nominations, including Best Picture and Best Film Editing.
Hamnet:
Based on the family life of William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes Hathaway, Hamnet is about "after losing their son Hamnet to plague, Agnes and William Shakespeare grapple with grief in 16th-century England. A healer, Agnes must find strength to care for her surviving children while processing her devastating loss."
The historical drama movie is led by Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, and has bagged eight nods, including Best Picture and Best Original Score.
Marty Supreme:
Marty Supreme is based on the life of "Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness."
Featuring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow in lead roles, the sports comedy-drama film has received nine nominations, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography.
Frankenstein:
In Frankenstein, "Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist, brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."
The gothic sci-fi drama film stars Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, and has been nominated for nine awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Score.
Bugonia:
The thrilling plot of Bugonia reads, "Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth."
Featuring Emma Stones and Jesse Plemons, the black comedy-thriller movie has secured four nods, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.