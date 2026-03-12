Kanye West to pay $140K to handyman over Malibu mansion lawsuit

News
  • By Hania Jamil
Kanye West has been ordered to pay $140,000 following a lawsuit over the rapper's multi-million dollar California home after a handyman sued him for unpaid work.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the rapper, who goes by Ye, was found liable by a Los Angeles Superior Court jury on Tuesday, and the verdict was announced on Wednesday, March 11.

The decision follows a two-week trial where Tony Saxon, who took legal action against West in 2023, alleged he was owed $1 million in unpaid wages, was seriously injured and was wrongfully terminated while working on West's $57 million Malibu mansion.

Saxon initially asked for $1.7 million in compensatory damages; however, the jury awarded him only $140K with no additional punitive damages.

Ye first purchased his Malibu mansion in 2021, and it was later sold for $21 million.

According to a civil complaint, first filed in September 2023, Saxon was hired as a project manager for the property in September 2021.

He was also allegedly hired to act as "full-time security" and a "live-in caretaker" for the home at a pay rate of $20,000 a week.

Saxon further claimed he only ever received one of those $20,000 payments. 

He also alleged he was forced to sleep in "makeshift conditions" on the property, as per the civil complaint. 

In their closing arguments on Monday, Saxon's attorneys also claimed that he was unjustly fired after injuring his back and neck on the job.

Meanwhile, West's attorneys said bank records show Saxon was paid $240,000 for his work, and regarding his injury, they argued that he did not seek consistent treatment and fabricated claims regarding his condition.

Kanye West reportedly struggled to stay awake when he took to the stand. His lawyer, Andrew Cherkasky, refuted that West fell asleep, telling the jury, "He wasn't sleeping. He was bored. This is beneath him."

