Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's wedding faces shock hurdle over 'sensitive' issue

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have encountered a major issue in their upcoming wedding plans.
The lovebirds - who first met while starring together in Broadway's The Music Man in 2021 - sparked romance rumors in late 2024 and confirmed their relationship in January 2025.
According to the reports, the Deadpool & Wolverine star proposed the 50-year-old American actress and singer in January, following which, preparations for their marriage were in full swings.
However, it has now been shared that the couple's wedding has hit a major snag due to a "sensitive" issue.
As reported by National Enquirer, an insider has revealed that all of Jackman's children, son Oscar and daughter Ava - whom he adopted with his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, are "steadfastly loyal" to their mother and are not in support of him tying the knot again.
"Hugh really wants his kids at the wedding. They both want their loved ones with them to celebrate,” the source shared.
They continued, “Even though Hugh is excited to start this next chapter with Sutton, he has to be sensitive to his kids. They’re incredibly protective of their mother... he wants to be respectful of that."
Furthermore, the tipster noted that the Song Sung Blue star is doing all he can to make sure his children attend the wedding and will not get married until they agree.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness finalized their divorce in June 2025, ending their 27-year-long marriage.