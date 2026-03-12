News
  By Salima Bhutto
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs makes desperate bid to dismiss assault case

  • By Salima Bhutto
Sean "Diddy" Combs recently made yet another desperate attempt to dismiss another sexual assault lawsuit filed against him.

For the unversed, the disgraced music mogul had been accused of sexual assault and battery by music producer and publicist Jonathan Hay, alleging that the sexual violations took place during collaborations in Los Angeles and Dallas.

Now, as per the latest report by Radar Online, the 56-year-old rapper had filed a request for Demurrer with Motion to Strike the lawsuit on the grounds that Hay "failed to state facts sufficient to constitute causes of action, and uncertainty."

However, his request was later turned down by Judge Michael, ruling, "The Court overrules the Combs Defendants’ demurrer in its entirety. Further, the Court denies the Combs Defendants’ motion to strike in its entirety."

The music producer and publicist initially filed the lawsuit against the record producer in July 2025 under John Doe.

He later in November, revealed that he is the "John Doe" who sued Combs shortly after his rape and prostitution trial came to a close.

It’s worth mentioning here that Jonathan Hay first met Combs in 1998 while working on a project together.

Years later, Hay was invited by the now imprisoned rapper for a possible collaboration, but that's where he claims things turned ugly.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is serving a 50-month sentence in federal prison following his October 2025 conviction on two counts, is set to be released in April 2028.

