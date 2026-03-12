2026 Oscars: Where to watch this year's Academy Awards live

The 98th Academy Awards are just around the corner as it will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles during the weekend.
The annual awards, which are famous for celebrating the best films of the past year and the brilliant minds behind them, are set to take place on March 15, 2026.
From when it will be streamed to where you can watch it; here are the key points of Oscars 2026.
Host
This year’s Oscars will be hosted by famous comedian, Conan O'Brien, marking his second consecutive year as host.
Where to watch this year’s Oscars?
The 98th Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 15, 2026, on ABC at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m.
Moreover, the pre-show red carpet coverage will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC, Hulu, and E! News.
Will it be screened?
Yes, it will be streamed on Hulu. It will also be available to watch live later on YouTube.
Presenters of this year’s Academy Award
This year’s star-studded presenter lineup features Pedro Pascal, Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Rose Byrne, Jimmy Kimmel, Sigourney Weaver, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., and Anne Hathaway.
2026 Oscars: Best actors' nominees (male and female)
For best actor
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
For best actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia