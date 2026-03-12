News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

2026 Oscars: Where to watch this year's Academy Awards live

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15

  • By Salima Bhutto
Oscars 2026: When and where to watch this years Academy Awards
Oscars 2026: When and where to watch this year's Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards are just around the corner as it will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles during the weekend.

The annual awards, which are famous for celebrating the best films of the past year and the brilliant minds behind them, are set to take place on March 15, 2026.

From when it will be streamed to where you can watch it; here are the key points of Oscars 2026.

Host

This year’s Oscars will be hosted by famous comedian, Conan O'Brien, marking his second consecutive year as host.

Where to watch this year’s Oscars?

The 98th Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 15, 2026, on ABC at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m.

Moreover, the pre-show red carpet coverage will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC, Hulu, and E! News.

Will it be screened?

Yes, it will be streamed on Hulu. It will also be available to watch live later on YouTube.

Presenters of this year’s Academy Award

This year’s star-studded presenter lineup features Pedro Pascal, Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Rose Byrne, Jimmy Kimmel, Sigourney Weaver, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., and Anne Hathaway.

2026 Oscars: Best actors' nominees (male and female)

For best actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

For best actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia 

Kanye West to pay $140K to handyman over Malibu mansion lawsuit
Kanye West to pay $140K to handyman over Malibu mansion lawsuit
Lord Sear death: Eminem pays somber tribute after SiriusXM DJ dies at 52
Lord Sear death: Eminem pays somber tribute after SiriusXM DJ dies at 52
Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
Katy Perry makes subtle dig at Justin Trudeau: ‘patiently waiting for my boyfriend'
Katy Perry makes subtle dig at Justin Trudeau: ‘patiently waiting for my boyfriend'
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs makes desperate bid to dismiss assault case
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs makes desperate bid to dismiss assault case
Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' to 'Hamnet', 7 nominated movies to watch before event
Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' to 'Hamnet', 7 nominated movies to watch before event
Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout
Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout
Oscars 2026: Prediction markets hint at key winners of the night
Oscars 2026: Prediction markets hint at key winners of the night
Nicole Kidman finally reacts to shocking divorce with Keith Urban: 'Staying in a place of..'
Nicole Kidman finally reacts to shocking divorce with Keith Urban: 'Staying in a place of..'
Timothée Chalamet slammed by Charlie Puth after opera & ballet remarks
Timothée Chalamet slammed by Charlie Puth after opera & ballet remarks
Jack Osbourne introduces new family member months after losing father Ozzy
Jack Osbourne introduces new family member months after losing father Ozzy
Elton John's husband breaks silence on his health following Michael Jackson controversy
Elton John's husband breaks silence on his health following Michael Jackson controversy

Popular News

Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure

Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
2 hours ago
Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals

Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals

2 hours ago
Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness

Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness
3 hours ago