Michael B. Jordan to Jacob Elordi: Actors who earned first Oscar nods in 2026 

This year’s 98th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood amid escalating global tensions.
However, the most-awaited awards show continues to provide entertainment and joy for viewers and fans who have been eagerly waiting for it for an entire year.
Each year, the Oscars introduce new talent to the Academy Awards stage, and this year, some of the actors have already tightened their seatbelts to reach the new heights of fame and popularity.
Several big names of Tinseltown received their first Oscar this year. Let’s find who they are:
Michael B. Jordan
The American actor and director, who was snubbed at the 2026 BAFTAs due to John Davidson’s Tourette syndrome, resulting in shouts being directed at him on stage, has been positioned for the first time for a Best Actor nod for his role in the Ryan Coogler film, Sinners.
Jacob Elordi
Yes, that is right, Jacob Elordi has also received his first nomination as a top contender for Supporting Actor for his 2025 movie, Frankenstein, after taking top honours at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards this year.
Teyana Taylor
Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another co-star has also been a strong contender for Supporting Actress alongside Amy Madigan (Weapons), Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), and Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
Stellan Skarsgård
A likely Supporting Actor nominee, noted for his work in the Joachim Trier film, Sentimental Value, which was released last year.
Amy Madigan
Another strong favourite for Supporting Actress with a potential win, following a long career, who has been nominated for the superhit film, Weapons.
Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku, a serious contender for the category of Supporting Actress, which might get her first Academy Award, also won a special nod as she also won big at this year’s BAFTAs, for her remarkable performance in Sinners, alongside Michael B. Jordan.
Wagner Moura
Wagner Moura is among the fortunate actresses who got their first nomination for the Best Actor category for her film, A Secret Agent, after a sweeping Golden Globe awards 2026.
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
According to Variety, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas is a potential contender this year under the Best Actress category after her role in Sentimental Value.
The 2026 Oscar race is expected to win by a high number of new nominees, with estimates suggesting over 50% of the acting categories could be first-time contenders.