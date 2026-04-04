Stacey Solomon reveals sensational truth on ‘not legally wed’ claims with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has finally spoken out on an explosive claim about her marriage to Joe Swash.
Earlier this week, The Sun published a bombshell report, reporting that the 36-year-old English TV personality is not legally married to the 44-year-old British actor and TV show host, a shocking claim made nearly four years after their wedding.
Speaking to the outlet, an insider close to the couple revealed that despite tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2022, the couple has yet not formally registered their union.
“They always intended to do the legal part, but with six kids and busy diaries just haven’t got round to it — life has got in the way,” they revealed.
The shocking claim instantly sparked a buzz, forcing Stacey Solomon to address the claims.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Friday, April 3, the Sort Your Life Out alum told fans, "Everyone knows that we didn't get a legal marriage certificate."
"The whole reason for us wanting to have a private ceremony here in our house is so that the press were legally not allowed to stalk us,” she continued before confirming her and Swash’s plan to register their marriage legally later.
In the video updates, Solomon also spoke out on not wearing her wedding ring during her appearance on This Morning, noting, "Have I not been wearing my ring? I probably took it off to go to the toilet or something, I don't know! I don't like wearing my engagement ring and I know that I'll take it off and lose it somewhere.”
Stacey Solomon began dating Joe Swash in 2016 after meeting him during the tenth installment of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Four years after their romance, the lovebirds got engaged on December 24, 2020, and exchanged the wedding vows in a private home ceremony on July 24, 2022.
The couple are now parents of six children.