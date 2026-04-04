News
News

Taylor Swift reacts to Blake Lively's legal loss against Baldoni: ‘couldn’t be worse’

Taylor Swift's shocking reaction on Blake Lively's legal setback in Justin Baldoni battle revealed

Taylor Swift reacts to Blake Livelys legal loss against Baldoni: ‘couldn’t be worse’
Taylor Swift reacts to Blake Lively's legal loss against Baldoni: ‘couldn’t be worse’

Taylor Swift's shocking reaction on Blake Lively's legal defeat against Justin Baldoni has come to light.

The 14-time Grammy winner - who cut ties with Blake after being dragged in her nasty sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin, has reportedly taken a sigh of relief, after the Age of Adaline actor suffered a major blow.

On Thursday, April 2, the Southern District of New York Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed 10 of 13 claims made by Blake against her It Ends With Us co-star and director.

Now sources close to Taylor - who is currently busy in her wedding preps with Travis Kelce are claiming that the Midnights songstress sees this "as a huge relief."

The insider continued, "This case just got dramatically weaker. No one understands why Blake isn’t trying to settle."

"From the outside, it looks like she’s already lost," they added.

Revealing that Taylor now closely following the case, the source claimed, "She wants this wrapped up before her summer wedding"

"The timing couldn’t be worse," added the insider referring to Taylor and Travis's wedding which is scheduled in June this year.

"She’s watching everything, because the last thing she wants is her name or her texts dragged into this again," they noted.

Blake Lively filed sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December 2024, the case is set for a trial this month.

Sydney Sweeney inches closer to becoming new James Bond after director's bombshell claim
Sydney Sweeney inches closer to becoming new James Bond after director's bombshell claim
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s 'The Drama' impresses with strong opening
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s 'The Drama' impresses with strong opening
Jennifer Aniston observes first Easter with beau Jim Curtis: Pics inside
Jennifer Aniston observes first Easter with beau Jim Curtis: Pics inside
Blake Lively marks 2026 Easter after 'humiliating' defeat by Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively marks 2026 Easter after 'humiliating' defeat by Justin Baldoni
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
Victoria Beckham drops sweet Easter images, Brooklyn left out
Victoria Beckham drops sweet Easter images, Brooklyn left out
Tori Spelling and children rushed to hospital following car crash
Tori Spelling and children rushed to hospital following car crash
Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn as family reunites to mark David's big moment
Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn as family reunites to mark David's big moment
Kris Jenner's Easter throwback sparks frenzy after making waves in China
Kris Jenner's Easter throwback sparks frenzy after making waves in China
Jack Black returns to 'Saturday Night Live' as he rejoins 5-Timers Club
Jack Black returns to 'Saturday Night Live' as he rejoins 5-Timers Club
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal saga: Full timeline explained
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal saga: Full timeline explained
Cruz Beckham slams age-gap trolls about his girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham slams age-gap trolls about his girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Popular News

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
9 hours ago
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks

Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
10 hours ago
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
11 hours ago