Taylor Swift reacts to Blake Lively's legal loss against Baldoni: ‘couldn’t be worse’

Taylor Swift's shocking reaction on Blake Lively's legal defeat against Justin Baldoni has come to light.
The 14-time Grammy winner - who cut ties with Blake after being dragged in her nasty sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin, has reportedly taken a sigh of relief, after the Age of Adaline actor suffered a major blow.
On Thursday, April 2, the Southern District of New York Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed 10 of 13 claims made by Blake against her It Ends With Us co-star and director.
Now sources close to Taylor - who is currently busy in her wedding preps with Travis Kelce are claiming that the Midnights songstress sees this "as a huge relief."
The insider continued, "This case just got dramatically weaker. No one understands why Blake isn’t trying to settle."
"From the outside, it looks like she’s already lost," they added.
Revealing that Taylor now closely following the case, the source claimed, "She wants this wrapped up before her summer wedding"
"The timing couldn’t be worse," added the insider referring to Taylor and Travis's wedding which is scheduled in June this year.
"She’s watching everything, because the last thing she wants is her name or her texts dragged into this again," they noted.
Blake Lively filed sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December 2024, the case is set for a trial this month.