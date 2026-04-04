Sydney Sweeney breaks silence after Kim Novak’s scathing reaction on her casting in ‘Scandalous’

Sydney Sweeney has shared an exciting personal update after scathing criticism from Kim Novak over her upcoming biopic.
Amid the Euphoria 3 buzz, The Housemaids actress turned to her Instagram account on Saturday, April 4, to share a new photodump offering exclusive glimpses into her funfilled days in Portugal.
The carousel featuring Sydney's adorable photos and videos with loved ones, was captioned, "still not sure about these dumps but here we go."
In her recent interview with Variety, the 93-year-old actress expressed concerned about Sydney portraying her character in upcoming biopic Scandalous.
"Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time," Kim said.
"There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time. She was totally wrong to play me," she added.
Kim also pointed out that the Anyone But You actress "sticks out so much above the waist, I would never have approved."
Sydney Sweeney - who is currently dating Scooter Braun is all set to hit the screens as Cassie Howard in Euphoria 3 on April 12, 2026.