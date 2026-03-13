News
  By Salima Bhutto
Badshah receives Santy Sharma's support amid 'Tateeree' controversy

Badshah’s fellow artist Santy Sharma recently extended his support to the popular rapper amidst the backlash surrounding his latest song, Tateeree.

For the unversed, the 40-year-old singer’s Haryanvi song, which was released March 1, sparked massive backlash due to allegations of obscenity, objectification of women, and inappropriate representation of minors.

Following the backlash and legal case being filed against him, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, apologised publicly.


Now, Sharma also voiced his support for the Genda Phool hitmaker on his Instagram account as he wrote, “Rap music is a genre where rappers write lines about their competitors as references. A song's audio can be created long before the video.”

The composer went on to say, "The video team is separate, and even major artists like Badshah may not even know their video will be like this.

"A major drawback to Badshah and other artists emerging in India today is the lack of knowledge among listeners in India about this hip-hop art form."

According to Sharma, if a lyric in a song is incorrect, the lyrics should be updated or changed.

The composer then added, “But the way Badshah is being judged without understanding the full story is wrong. Sorry, if anyone hurted from this post but this is the reality."

In apology, the Garmi singer, via video that his new song has been released, and his new song’s lyrics and the visual representation has caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, a lot of hurt.

Badshah, in the end of the video, also noted that he is a proud Haryanvi.

