Yasir Hussain thrills fans with exciting announcement weeks after daughter's birth

Yasir Hussain recently thrilled his fans and social media followers with an exciting announcement of a new project.
Titled as Missing Darling, his upcoming new project will soon air on Express Entertainment TV.
The popular screenwriter, director, and host took to Instagram on Friday, March 13, and captioned that post, writing that he is super excited for his new drama serial.
Moreover, in the post, the Badshah Begum actor uploaded a carousel of pictures from a specific scene.
It’s worth mentioning here that Missing Darling is an upcoming project featuring Hussain alongside Omar Alam, however, the release date of the forthcoming drama is yet to be revealed.
On personal front, the Baandi actor and his actress wife Iqra Aziz welcomed their second child, a daughter, in January 2026.
On January 24, Yasir made the heartwarming announcement on his Instagram, by sharing a black-and-white snap from the hospital of a baby tag.
Tagging the Suno Chanda actress, he wrote, "Thank you," with the big red heart emoji.
For the unversed, Hussain and Aziz tied the knot in December 2019.
The couple welcomed their first born, a son named Kabir Hussain in July 2021.
On the professional front, Iqra Aziz was last seen in 2025’s Paradise drama, meanwhile, Yasir Hussain was last seen in the 2024 movie, Taxali Gate.