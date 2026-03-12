Salim Khan's son Arbaaz Khan shares father's health update amid hospitalisation

Salim Khan's son, Arbaaz Khan, has shared a hopeful health update after the veteran writer suffered from a minor brain haemorrhage last month.
While speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday night, March 11, Arbaaz shared that his father is steadily recovering and is expected to return home soon.
The screenwriter has been undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital since mid February.
Addressing the press while leaving an iftar gathering in Mumbai, Arbaaz told reporters, "He's better now, he's improving."
When asked about when Salim Khan could be discharged from the hospital, he added, "Soon".
The comments mark the first official statement from the Khan family since Salim Khan was hospitalised.
Earlier, Salim's long-time writing partner and close friend Javed Akhtar had shared an update on the veteran screenwriter's health.
"Salim is fine now. He's okay and recovering. He's sitting on a chair and talking, and I mean, he has improved," he had said at a book launch.
About Salim Khan
Salim Khan rose to prominence in the 1970s as part of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim–Javed.
The pair penned several memorable films and eventually parted ways in 1982.
On personal front, Salim Khan is married to Salma Khan, and the couple have four children, Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz and Alvira.
In 1981, he married actor Helen, and the two later adopted their daughter Arpita.