Ananya Panday takes subtle dig at past romance with Aditya Roy Kapoor

Ananya Panday appeared to take a subtle dig at her past romance with Aditya Roy Kapur, hinting at their former relationship in a recent comment.
While conversing with Harper Bazar, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star opened up about personal growth in past relationships, admitting she changed herself often and wishing she had learned not to let others affect her.
She said, “In past relationships, I’d want the other person to shine more than me. At the cost of putting myself down or making myself smaller, I’d change myself a lot, become more like the other person. I wish I’d learned earlier not to let someone change me or affect me so much. I felt like I had to be less of something, and that’s something I wish I had realised sooner.”
Ananya Panday previously dated Ishaan Khatter, with their breakup confirmed in 2022, and later was reportedly in a two-year relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, which ended in 2024.
The Call Me Bae star is now rumored to be dating former model Walker Blanco, first seen together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 2024 wedding celebrations.
On the work front, she will next be seen in Chaand Mera Dil, a romantic drama that also features Lakshya Lalwani in the lead.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 8, 2026.