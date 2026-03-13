Aditya Dhar claps back at Dhurandhar 2' peak detailing memes on 43rd birthday 

Yami Gautam is honouring her talented husband, Aditya Dhar, on his 43rd birthday.
On Thursday, March 12, the Haq actress took to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to the director, who is set to launch the second part of superhit film, Dhurandhar.
"If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me…To my one & only, Aditya !!!" Yami penned.
She continued wishing her life partner as she concluded her post with, "Happy Birthday, love."
The mom of one also uploaded a couple of never-before-seen snaps of the two, who tied the knot in 2021.
Shortly after celebrating his 43rd birthday, Aditiya also issued a brief statement responding to the immense wishes he has received on his special day.
In his note, the Article 370 creator reflected on the past year and expressed deep gratitude for the success and support he has received.
Looking back on the journey, the Indian director said the past year had been extraordinary both professionally and personally.
The popular Indian filmmaker, who also shares son with Yami Gautam, humorously reacted to the peak detailing viral memes after dropping the trailer of the new movie, last week.
Aditya Dhar, who has directed Dhurandhar, is now set to release Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and others in the leading roles.
The second part of the action-packed movie will be premiered in theatres on March 19, 2026.