News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Aditya Dhar claps back at Dhurandhar 2' peak detailing memes on 43rd birthday

'Dhurandhar 2' is slated to be released next week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Aditya Dhar claps back at Dhurandhar 2 peak detailing memes on 43rd birthday
Aditya Dhar claps back at Dhurandhar 2' peak detailing memes on 43rd birthday 

Yami Gautam is honouring her talented husband, Aditya Dhar, on his 43rd birthday.

On Thursday, March 12, the Haq actress took to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to the director, who is set to launch the second part of superhit film, Dhurandhar.

"If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me…To my one & only, Aditya !!!" Yami penned.

She continued wishing her life partner as she concluded her post with, "Happy Birthday, love."

The mom of one also uploaded a couple of never-before-seen snaps of the two, who tied the knot in 2021.

Shortly after celebrating his 43rd birthday, Aditiya also issued a brief statement responding to the immense wishes he has received on his special day.

In his note, the Article 370 creator reflected on the past year and expressed deep gratitude for the success and support he has received.

Looking back on the journey, the Indian director said the past year had been extraordinary both professionally and personally.

The popular Indian filmmaker, who also shares son with Yami Gautam, humorously reacted to the peak detailing viral memes after dropping the trailer of the new movie, last week. 

Aditya Dhar, who has directed Dhurandhar, is now set to release Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and others in the leading roles.

The second part of the action-packed movie will be premiered in theatres on March 19, 2026. 

Rashmika Mandanna issues 24-hour ultimatum as explosive audio resurfaces after wedding
Rashmika Mandanna issues 24-hour ultimatum as explosive audio resurfaces after wedding
Salim Khan's son Arbaaz Khan shares father's health update amid hospitalisation
Salim Khan's son Arbaaz Khan shares father's health update amid hospitalisation
Deepika Padukone raises alarm over Mumbai's poor AQI: 'children are choking'
Deepika Padukone raises alarm over Mumbai's poor AQI: 'children are choking'
Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness
Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness
Asim Azhar drops exciting question for fans as Hania Amir wedding buzz fades
Asim Azhar drops exciting question for fans as Hania Amir wedding buzz fades
Ranveer Singh's ‘Dhurandhar 2' sets unbelievable record ahead of release
Ranveer Singh's ‘Dhurandhar 2' sets unbelievable record ahead of release
Saif Ali Khan shares candid thoughts on acting career after Taimur’s question
Saif Ali Khan shares candid thoughts on acting career after Taimur’s question
Akshay Kumar 'Bhooth Bangla' teaser brings screams and surprises
Akshay Kumar 'Bhooth Bangla' teaser brings screams and surprises
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make first public appearance after wedding
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make first public appearance after wedding
Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?
Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?
Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'
Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'
Aneet Padda to play iconic 'Madhubala' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new biopic?
Aneet Padda to play iconic 'Madhubala' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new biopic?

Popular News

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

2 hours ago
Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'

Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'
36 minutes ago
Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys
an hour ago