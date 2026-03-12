Saif Ali Khan shares candid thoughts on acting career after Taimur’s question

Saif Ali Khan revealed that his son Taimur Ali Khan recently asked him how long he plans to continue acting.
While conversing with his sister Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, the Agent Vinod star shared his views on work life balance.
During the conversation, Saif said, “'How much long are you planning to do this for?' Which is something Tim (Taimur Ali Khan) also asked me recently. I said I don't know, as long as I can! Forever, it is my job! But they are like, ‘No!’”
She agreed, saying he stays out of the way on set, Saif added, “It has evolved in a way… But it is possible, and it helps if one is successful. I can name a few people, colleagues and friends of mine in this industry who have balanced it well. They start work at 7 am. The camera rolls at 9 am and they get a lot of work done in a day as well as see their children in the evening before they sleep. It is all a balance where one has a month or two of intensive work and then they are off for a while to maintain the comfort.”
The Thief star compared it to climbing a mountain, saying you need a strong base camp to keep going—otherwise, constant climbing becomes impossible.
Notably, Saif Ali Khan shares two kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh) with Kareena Kapoor.