Rashmika Mandanna issues 24-hour ultimatum as explosive audio resurfaces after wedding

Rashmika Mandanna isn't going to entertain any more false information or allegations.
Recently, an alleged audio clip of the Pushpa actress's mother, Suman Mandanna, began making rounds on social media, bringing Rashmika's past engagement once again to the spotlight.
The audio - which has resurfaced weeks after the Indian actress's wedding to Vijay Deverakonda - feature her mom speaking about events surrounding Rashmika's past engagement to actor Rakshit Shetty and what allegedly led to its end.
In the wake of the resurfaced audio, Rashmika Mandanna took to her official Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 12, to issue a "24-hour" ultimatum to those involved in the "circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content," warning of legal action if it is not taken down.
"To my dearest people who have been with me through this incredible journey so far," began the Animal star.
She continued, "And to others concerned with this matter It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me."
Noting that she had been handling all the criticism over the years with patience, Rashmika expressed that "what has happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line that can't be ignored."
Speaking about the eight-year-old private audio clip, the actress stated that a small portion of it was taken out of context to spread negativity and create controversy amid the ongoing development in her personal life.
Calling it an invasion of privacy, Rashmika Mandanna stated that while she had long been staying silent, she won't continue to do so now.
Issuing a 24-hour ultimatum, the 29-year-old penned, "I request all media platforms, influencers, and individuals who are circulating this content or related narratives to remove them immediately. You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so."
"Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated - including the issuance of legal notices to individuals, influencers, digital platforms, or media organizations involved in the continued circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content, in accordance with applicable law," she added.
Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with Vijay Deverakonda in February 2026.