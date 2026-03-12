Asim Azhar drops exciting question for fans as Hania Amir wedding buzz fades

Asim Azhar teases fans with important question ahead of his upcoming North America world tour rumours of him and Hania Amir wedding fades.
The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, March 12, and asked his 3.2 million followers in urdu, “han bhaee kis kis ne tickets leli hain tour ki phir.”
In short, Azhar asked who has bought the tickets so far.
It’s worth mentioning here that the Jo Tu Na Mila singer’s 2026 tour will kicks off next month on April 11, 2026.
The rumoured boyfriend of Hania Aamir's stops would include the United States, Canada, and then UK.
Azhar would start the tour at Park West in Chicago and continue through April and May, including Toronto and London.
His Instagram Story comes a day after the singer celebrated his fellow artist Aima Baig’s birthday by showing up with a cake and singing her a birthday song.
The heartwarming moment was shared by the Fitoor songstress on her Instagram story.
Her came with a lengthy caption in which Baig explained what the day actually looked like behind the pictures.
Reflecting on turning 31, Aima Baig also pointed out that much of her life has unfolded in public view.
In her Instagram post, she wrote, “From 18 years old to 31 years it’s been — which means no BS no more.”