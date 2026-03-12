Deepika Padukone raises alarm over Mumbai's poor AQI: 'children are choking'

News
  • By Hania Jamil
The 'Om Shanti Om' actress has urged local authorities to tackle the alarming AQI in Mumbai

Mumbai's air quality has sparked concern among residents and celebrities alike, as the city woke up to a thick layer of smog and low visibility on Thursday.

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is one of the leading names who have expressed concern about the alarming poor air quality of the city, urging authorities to take action for its citizens.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on March 12, the Chennai Express actress shared a screenshot of the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) map, which showed serious pollution levels across several parts of the metropolitan region.

Alongside the alarming screenshot, Deepika penned, "This city (& its children) are choking! How is this okay!?" as she tagged the city's civic authorities, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and its health department, adding, "help!"

picture credit: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram
Mumbai's AQI has been recorded at 159, which falls under the "unhealthy" air quality category.

Deepika Padukone's work:

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-led film King, which will also star Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, King, is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.

