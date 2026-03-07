Claude AI hits 149,000 daily users, surpassing ChatGPT

Claude AI is currently experiencing a major surge in daily active users on mobile devices, after the company’s fallout with Pentagon.
Anthropic’s Claude AI’s sharp rise in number of downloads comes after US President Trump ordered to "immediately cease” the use of its tools after the company’s CEO Dario Amodei refused to allow the government to use its AI systems for mass surveillance of US citizens or to power fully autonomous weapons.
Notably, the company was labelled as a supply-chain risk.
However, Anthropic’s stance led many consumers to favor the model.
As per app intelligence provider Appfigures, the US downloads of Claude’s mobile app continue to exceed those of ChatGPT, with downloads hitting 149,000 users in contrast to the 124,000 for ChatGPT.
Another market intelligence provider, Similarweb, discovered Claude’s app on iOS and Android devices saw 11.3 million daily active users on March 2, marking an increase of 183% from the start of the year when usage was around four million, and up from five million daily active users in the starting of February.
Claude’s growth solidified its position ahead of other AI apps by daily active users such as Microsoft, Perplexity, and Copilot; however, it still remains behind the leading AI giant such as ChatGPT.
Of course, ChatGPT still dominates the entire AI realm by a significant factor, as its daily active users on March 2 were 250.5 million across iOS and Android.
Similarweb also reported that Claude’s web traffic is significantly increasing.
Anthropic has also touted Claude’s progress, mentioning that its AI chatbot is seeing over one million sign-ups per day after becoming the No. 1 app in the US App Store over the past weekend — a position it still holds.
The app is currently ranking No. 1 in 15 other countries, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, the U.K.