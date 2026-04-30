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LeBron James breaks silence on Michael Jordan comparisons and GOAT debate

LeBron James shares honest thoughts on Michael Jordan comparison in candid interview

LeBron James breaks silence on Michael Jordan comparisons and GOAT debate
LeBron James breaks silence on Michael Jordan comparisons and GOAT debate

LeBron James opened up about his comparison with NBA (National Basketball Association) legend Michael Jordan.

James was drawing Jordan comparisons long before the Cleveland Cavaliers made him the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. However, he finally shared his honest opinion on the long debate in the new candid interview with ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers star said, “There are a lot of things that MJ did better than I do and I think there are some things that I do better than him. That's just how the game goes. There's a lot of things that I can say in particular. You already know how this conversation is going to be [misinterpreted] by people, man."

“I think I am one of one. I think the way I play the game, I am a one-of-one player. And MJ, as well. A (expletive) unbelievable basketball player. I think his midrange jump shot was unbelievable. He did so many things great. Obviously, his post game was elite. His will to win. I think that is a trait that we all know and that we all wanted to be like. His determination to win,” he told Dave McMenamin.

The bad part, says LeBron, is that people usually make it seem as if they cannot respect both of them.

LeBron has always said he was uninterested in the "barbershop talk" of whether he or Jordan is the greatest ever. However, one aspect of that debate used to bother him, his 4-6 NBA Finals record compared to Jordan's 6-0.



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