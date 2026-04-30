Is Fortnite down? Servers go offline for v40.30 update

The popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite, experienced an outage in the early morning on Thursday as part of the rollout for the v40.30 update across the platforms, temporarily suspended access to Battle Royale and other core game modes.
The v40.30 patch brings targeted gameplay adjustments including the latest Blitz Map and updates to the Reload loot pool.
The variant marks an exit of the larger v40.20 update that incorporated the Fortnite Festival season and transitioned the Save the World mode to a free-to-play model.
When will Fortnite servers be back up?
While Epic Games has not confirmed an exact return time, servers would be restored in a few hours.
Based on previous updates, servers are expected to be restored online between 7:00 AM and 8:00 AM ET on April 30 based on previous mid-season patch cycles, although delays remain possible.
As per Insider Gaming, these updates need three to four hours of offline time, which is less than the duration required for major seasonal transitions.
Fortnite's new update introduces a scheduled refresh of the Item Shop, which will include the debut of several new cosmetics.
As per several reports, this patch serves as a pivotal moment for the game's economy, as it marks the first time skins from the 2024 Absolute Doom Battle Pass are eligible to return after their exclusivity period ends.