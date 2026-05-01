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King Charles, Queen Camilla wrap U.S. trip with heartfelt closing message

King Charles has concluded the US leg of his state visit and will continue his tour in Bermuda

King Charles, Queen Camilla wrap U.S. trip with heartfelt closing message
King Charles, Queen Camilla wrap U.S. trip with heartfelt closing message

King Charles and Queen Camilla have completed their U.S. trip, marking the occasion with a sincere closing message.

The British Monarch and the Queen Consort of Britain turned to the social media account to share a deeply personal message, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome they received during the four-day U.S. trip.

Sharing a portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla, the royal family penned the caption, “Farewell and thank you for the warmth of your welcome and the kind support you gave us throughout our first visit to the US as King and Queen, in this, your special anniversary year.”

The royal couple noted, “We leave a piece of our behind and take a little of yours back home with us. Until the next time… God Bless America.”


King Charles III has concluded the US leg of his state visit and will continue his tour in Bermuda after a four-day programme of engagements in Washington, New York, and Virginia marking 250 years of American independence and UK–US ties.

His final engagements included a White House farewell hosted by President Donald Trump and a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Washington programme also featured a 21-gun salute, a military welcome, and meetings with senior US officials.

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