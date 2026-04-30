Austin Reaves Returns: Lakers star ignites Game 5 after injury absence

The Los Angeles Lakers received a massive boost on Wednesday night as star guard Austin Reaves returned to the lineup for a pivotal Game 5 against the Houston Rockets.
After missing nine consecutive games due to a strained oblique muscle, Reaves provided an immediate spark off the bench.
The27-year-old had been sidelined since April, missing the final stretch of the regular season and the start of this opening-round series.
Despite the rust from nearly a month away, Reaves entered midway through the first quarter and instantly connected on a 30-foot three-pointer.
Before the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick expressed confidence in his playmaker, stating, “I mean, if he is able to go, we just want him to be Austin.”
While the Lakers remain without Luka Doncic, Reaves’ return stabilizes a backcourt that has been under heavy pressure.
His presence is vital for a Lakers squad looking to close out the series and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.