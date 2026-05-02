Kanye West gives huge shoutout to daughter North as she debuts 'North4evr' 

Kanye West's elder daughter is following in his footsteps by finally launching her first solo music project, North4evr.
The eldest daughter of Ye and his former wife, Kim Kardashian, dropped the first Extended Play version of her single on Friday, May 1st.
As the single was released, the proud dad turned to his Instagram stories to re-share the poster of his daughter featuring a new Gen-Z style titled North4evr.
The new mini album was released on May 2nd, between 8 PM and 12 PM.
Notably, the EP also included six tracks, including H0w Sh0uld! F33l, D!e, #North4evr, Th!s t!m3, W0ah, and Aishite.
In her opening song, H0w Sh0uld! F33l, North opened up about being a celebrity kid, saying she's been signing autographs since elementary.
Kanye West dropped the music video for the title track N0rth4evr, directed by Ty Akimoto and Mack Ishida.
Before the Bully hitmaker, his former wife, with whom he also shares three kids, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, celebrated the achievement of his daughter by posting about the album on her Instagram Story with blue heart emojis.
North West followed in the footsteps of his father initially in February of this year, when she dropped her single, Piercing on My Hand.