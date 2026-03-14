Nicole Kidman shares name of secret Met Gala date after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman revealed her Met Gala date, just two months after finalizing her divorce from Keith Urban.
During Friday's episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, the Big Little Lies starlet opened up her preparations for the upcoming Met Gala.
“And this is - I think it's the third time I've co-chaired - but to do it now?” Kidman expressed, before sharing that she will be accompanied by daughter Sunday Rose, 17.
She continued, “I'm so, so happy, and my daughter Sunday will be coming,” adding that the teen “loves fashion.”
Kindman gushed, “She's actually just walked the Dior show. Yeah, she's flying back from Paris now.”
The Babygirl actress shares Sunday Rose as well as Faith Margaret, 15, with Urban.
She is also mom to Bella, 33, and Connor, 31, whom she adopted while married to ex Tom Cruise.
Notably, this revelation comes after Kidman talked about her divorce in an interview with Variety.
Kidman said, "What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that.”
"Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women,” the Eyes Wide Shut star stated.
For those unaware, Kidman announced her separation from Urban in September of last year after 19-years of their marriage.