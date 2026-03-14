Olivia Munn reveals violent advice she receives during painful cancer battle 

Olivia Munn has opened up about her painful cancer battle!
The 45-year-old American actress attended the pre-Oscar party alongside Katy Perry, Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow and others on Thursday, March 12.
During the prestigious event, she was honoured as the Woman of the Year by Los Angeles Magazine at their Women of the Year Luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
While speaking with the media about her new honour, Olivia recalled the most fierce and aggressive advice received during her emotional journey.
"The best advice Shannon gave me while she was battling was to 'be so aggressive' in dealing with it," she added.
For those unaware, Shannon Doherty was widely loved in Korea for Beverly Hills, 90210 and, after a long battle with breast cancer, died in July 2024.
"I don't think having cancer is unfair. There is no room in my heart and energy for 'resentment.' I just consider myself one of the lucky people who got the chance to fight," Olivia reflected as she showed strength.
It is pertinent to note that Olivia Munn was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts, which she described as an "aggressive, fast-moving" form of the disease.