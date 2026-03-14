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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Prince William marks Swimthon's 40th anniversary with heartfelt message

The Prince of Wales issues new statement after his surprise visit at RNLI with wife Kate Middleton

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince William marks Swimthons 40th anniversary with heartfelt message
Prince William marks Swimthon's 40th anniversary with heartfelt message 

In the time of chaos and tensions, Prince William has taken time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his charity foundation. 

On Saturday, March 14, the Kensington Palace turned to the joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales to share a heartfelt message on behalf of the future monarch. 

Re-sharing the original post of Swimthon United Kingdom's post after 10,000 swimmers across the UK took part in Swimathon's 40th anniversary, raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK and for the wellness charity foundation, Marie Curie UK. 

Acknowledging the initiative, the next heir to the British throne penned, "Congratulations to @swimathon_uk on 40 years of bringing people together through swimming." 

P.C.: Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram account
P.C.: Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram account 

"It's so inspiring to see hundreds of thousands of people taking part while raising millions for life-changing charities, W," he signed off. 

This update came a few days after Prince William and his life partner, Kate Middleton, made a surprise visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to tour the Thames Valley on a boat ride.

During the prestigious event, the royal couple, who tied the knot in 2011, highlighted the efforts of lifesavers with the crews of the Royal National Lifeboats Institution.  

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