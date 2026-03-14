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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Timothée Chalamet’s Opera comment draws subtle rebuke from Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg took an aim at the 'Wonka' star’s 'no one cares' remark on the opera

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Timothée Chalamet’s Opera comment draws subtle rebuke from Steven Spielberg
Timothée Chalamet’s Opera comment draws subtle rebuke from Steven Spielberg

Timothée Chalamet has reportedly been criticized by Steven Spielberg ahead of the upcoming Academy Awards.

During a recent appearance on a March 13 panel at the 2026 SXSW Conference and Festival, the filmmaker took an aim at the Wonka star’s "no one cares" remark on the opera.

As per Variety, the 79-year-old legendary director said, “At the end of a really good movie experience, we are all united with a whole bunch of feelings that we walk into the daylight with, or into the nighttime with. And there’s nothing like that. It happens in movies, and in concerts.”

He added. “And it happens in ballet and opera, by the way.”

Spielberg then continued, "We want that to be sustained. We want that to go forever.”

Notably, this harsh comment from Spielberg came after Chalamet joined his Interstellar costar, Matthew McConaughey for Variety and CNN town hall, and said during the chat, "I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore.”

Later he added, “All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

To note, Timothée Chalamet’s unfiltered remark faced significant backlash from high profile artists including, Misty Copeland, Whoopi Goldberg, Isabelle Leonard & Deepa Johnny.

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