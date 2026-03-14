D4vd case: Neo Langston cuts ties with singer, claims there's 'more to the story'

Celeste Rivas' death investigation has taken a shocking turn after D4vd's pal, Neo Langston, who was taken into custody after failing to appear before a grand jury, issued a telling statement.
A month after his arrest, the 23-year-old streamer has broken his silence, as he asserted his innocence and has clearly distanced himself from the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.
The Romantic Homicide singer has been at the centre of Celeste's death probe after her decapitated and decomposed body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under his name in early September, just a day after her 15th birthday.
Neo made headlines after his March 13 Instagram Close Friends story started circulating on the social media platform, where he hinted at knowing the details regarding the teen's death, who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in 2024.
Addressing his recent legal troubles, Neo penned, "Thankfully I'm legally fine in every way, AND BOI DO I GOT ALL MY RECEIPTS FOR THINGS HAHAHAHA."
Expressing his anger towards the public sentiments regarding his arrest, he added, "I told so many people that I trust and I thought knew me as a person my side of things, all for that to be thrown out the fkin window as soon as I get arrested and they slap that di*kheads name next to mine."
Following his arrest, Neo appeared in front of the grand jury for 40 minutes on February 4 in LA.
He further noted that authorities never formally filed the charges and subsequently withdrew the warrant. According to the streamer, this retraction occurred "because there is more to the story than what's on the news".
Amid such updates, the truth behind the death of Celeste remains in the shadow, with D4vd's name widely being linked to her death in the wake of speculations of romance between the two.
Moreover, court filings from February revealed that D4vd was being referred to as the "target" of a grand jury investigation linked to the teen's death.
The documents emerged after his family challenged a subpoena requiring them to testify before a grand jury, which was denied.
Notably, D4vd's whereabouts remain unknown since he moved out of his rental Hollywood residence in September and cancelled his world tour a week after the disturbing incident was reported.