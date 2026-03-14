Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell dies at 64: Cause of death revealed

Phil Campbell, former Motörhead guitarist and leader of his band Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, which he formed with his sons Tyla, Todd and Dane, has passed away at the age of 64.
Revealing the cause of death, the Bastard Songs Facebook page noted that Phil passed away on March 13 after a "complex major operation".
The emotional statement announcing his death read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation."
"Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as 'Bampi.' He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely," they added.
The statement further read, "His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever."
Born in 1961 in Pontypridd, Wales, Phil joined Motörhead in 1984 and remained part of the band until they ended following Lemmy's death in 2015.
A year later, he formed The Bastard Songs, releasing four albums, most recently 2023's Kings of the Asylum.
Notably, The Bastard Sons cancelled their scheduled headlining appearance at Takedown Festival due to Phil's health.