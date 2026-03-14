North West shocks internet as she debuts yet another bizarre fashion choice

North West is back to the headlines for her yet another bizarre fashion update.
The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who is just 12 years old, took to her official Instagram Stories on Friday, March 13, to give fans a glimpse of her shocking new manicure.
In the snap, North flaunted her long, see-through aqua blue nails featuring a layer of glitter.
However, what actually caught attention were the metal piercing in each nail with silver studs and spikes, making the look even more dramatic.
Moreover, the two middle fingers on her left hand featured pink Japanese letters appeared to spell "North Chan," referencing her rapper father, Ye's, 2024 track Bomb with Ty Dolla $ign.
Fans' reactions:
North West's dramatic nail makeover instantly sparked reactions from fans, with one of them commenting, "12 years old btw what is this generation."
"Omg just stop posting her," another demanded.
A third criticized, "Old before she young."
North West's latest bizarre look comes after she showed off a new nose-bridge accessory, blackened teeth, and a huge diamond pendant back in January, which sparked backlash at the time as well.
Notably, Kanye West has strongly opposed North’s social media presence. However, Kim Kardashian doesn't seem concerned.