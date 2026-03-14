Nicole Kidman becomes emotional after opening up on Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman became emotional as paid a loving tribute to her loved one.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, March 13, the 58-year-old Australian-American actress penned a heartfelt note to her late mom as she marked her second birthday following her shocking death in September 2024.
Alongside a photo with her mum, Janelle Ann Kidman, the Hollywood star emotionally wrote, "Remembering my Mumma on her birthday. Always in my heart Mumma."
The Babygirl actress's heartfelt tribute comes after she recently spoke out on her high-profile divorce with Keith Urban.
During her interview with Variety on Wednesday, March 11, the iconic actress broke her silence for the first time after parting ways with ex-husband, while speaking about her upcoming Practical Magic sequel and Scarpetta series.
Upon being asked if she was doing good, Kidman replied, "I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good.What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that."
"Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women," she added.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ended their 19-year-long marriage by finalizing their divorce in early 2026.
The former couple shares two daughters - Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.