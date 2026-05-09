Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set internet ablaze with new sizzling appearance in London

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just sent the internet into a meltdown with their yet another stunning sighting on the streets of London.
The soon-to-be married couple was out and about on Saturday, May 8 in bold new looks, leaving their fans saying the same thing.
In the exclusive photographs shared by famous gossip account Deuxmui, Taylor and Travis grabbed eyeballs in all-black outfits as they stepped out hand-in-hand for yet another date.
Taylor was a sight to behold in a black slim leather coat over a matching top edged with lace, perfectly matching with her slip skirt.
The 14-time Grammy winner styled her hair into an updo with soft pieces framing her face and added a few inches to her frame with a classy strappy sandal.
While the NFL star looked dapper in black loose pants and a matching long-sleeve button-up shirt. He accessorized his fit with sunglasses and checkered loafers.
This new outing left the netizens going gaga over their stunning looks.
One user commented, "Omg they look sooo goood."
"She’s definitely been doing more 90’s inspired looks. I like it." claimed another.
"This is my favorite fit of theirs" noted a third with a fire emoji.
One user noted, "Must be tiring for her to be such a queen."
This sighting came just a day after Taylor and her fiancé attended Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday party.