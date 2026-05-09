News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set internet ablaze with new sizzling appearance in London

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce grab eyeballs as they step out in London for yet another outing

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set internet ablaze with new sizzling appearance in London
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set internet ablaze with new sizzling appearance in London

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just sent the internet into a meltdown with their yet another stunning sighting on the streets of London.

The soon-to-be married couple was out and about on Saturday, May 8 in bold new looks, leaving their fans saying the same thing.

In the exclusive photographs shared by famous gossip account Deuxmui, Taylor and Travis grabbed eyeballs in all-black outfits as they stepped out hand-in-hand for yet another date.

Taylor was a sight to behold in a black slim leather coat over a matching top edged with lace, perfectly matching with her slip skirt.

The 14-time Grammy winner styled her hair into an updo with soft pieces framing her face and added a few inches to her frame with a classy strappy sandal.

While the NFL star looked dapper in black loose pants and a matching long-sleeve button-up shirt. He accessorized his fit with sunglasses and checkered loafers.

This new outing left the netizens going gaga over their stunning looks.

One user commented, "Omg they look sooo goood."

"She’s definitely been doing more 90’s inspired looks. I like it." claimed another.

"This is my favorite fit of theirs" noted a third with a fire emoji.

One user noted, "Must be tiring for her to be such a queen."

This sighting came just a day after Taylor and her fiancé attended Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday party.

Kate Middleton receives clear ultimatum from Queen Camilla after successful US visit
Kate Middleton receives clear ultimatum from Queen Camilla after successful US visit
King Charles breaks silence after Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband at special event
King Charles breaks silence after Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband at special event
Princess Anne makes first official statement after Andrew 'attacker' pleaded not guilty
Princess Anne makes first official statement after Andrew 'attacker' pleaded not guilty
'Horrified' Prince Harry strongly reacts on Andrew attack: 'nobody is truly protected'
'Horrified' Prince Harry strongly reacts on Andrew attack: 'nobody is truly protected'
Sarah Ferguson sparks controversy after claims of shocking bond with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sarah Ferguson sparks controversy after claims of shocking bond with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Andrew to provide bombshell evidence against man charged for threatening him?
Andrew to provide bombshell evidence against man charged for threatening him?
Prince William moves audience with speech for David Attenborough at star-studded birthday event
Prince William moves audience with speech for David Attenborough at star-studded birthday event
Prince William gives rare look inside David Attenborough’s milestone birthday bash
Prince William gives rare look inside David Attenborough’s milestone birthday bash
Suspect charged for chasing Andrew near Sandringham pleads not guilty
Suspect charged for chasing Andrew near Sandringham pleads not guilty
Kate Middleton opts for Princess Diana's jewellery at garden party with Prince William
Kate Middleton opts for Princess Diana's jewellery at garden party with Prince William
Queen Camilla copies Kate Middleton style for surprise reunion with ex-husband
Queen Camilla copies Kate Middleton style for surprise reunion with ex-husband
Andrew’s masked pursuer identified after shocking chase, faces serious charges
Andrew’s masked pursuer identified after shocking chase, faces serious charges

Popular News

Loud explosions heard in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli strikes

Loud explosions heard in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli strikes
7 minutes ago
Betty Broderick, convicted of killing ex-husband and his wife, dies behind bars at 78

Betty Broderick, convicted of killing ex-husband and his wife, dies behind bars at 78

57 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian plans heartfelt 2026 Mother's Day gesture for 'incarcerated women'

Kim Kardashian plans heartfelt 2026 Mother's Day gesture for 'incarcerated women'
2 hours ago