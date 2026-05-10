Britney Spears issues first statement amid dramatic DUI plea deal: 'Be kind'

Britney Spears has finally reacted to her sobriety journey amid her shocking DUI case.
Days after Ventura County court pleaded guilty to the so-called wet reckless, the Criminal crooner has given a rare update on her road to recovery as she has been seeking treatment.
Taking to her Instagram account on the occasion of International Mother's Day 2026, Spears shared a picture of a baby snake, whom she believed is a "symbol" of good health.
"Went to the pet store with my kids and look at what a beautiful baby snake this is ... snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck," the Toxic hitmaker added.
Furthermore, she thanked her friends and the "new people" she met through her spiritual journey, who supported her when things got tough.
"All a blessing in disguise. I still have to learn how to be kind to myself, and the way I speak to myself, it’s a never-ending journey, and sometimes I just stop, look up and say, " Wow, God, I think that was you and smile on," Spears added.
This update came almost a week after the singer's attorney attended the court hearing in Ventura on her behalf, where they agreed to plead guilty.
The judge also advised a year of probation for Britney Spears with a mandatory DUI course and payment of state fines.
Notably, the court’s verdict came a few months after she was arrested near her home on March 4, on suspicion of driving under the influence. At the time, police conducted a test that showed her blood contained alcohol.
Afterwards, she was officially charged with one count of "vehicle code section 23152," also known as DUI, on April 30th.