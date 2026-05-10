Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' surprise Mother's Day reunion sparks reconciliation rumours 

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs shocked fans with steamy reunion months after their high-profile split.
The Drip hitmaker and the American football wide receiver reunited at a Mother's Day event on Saturday, May 9th.
During the PDA-filled outing, Stefon is seen kissing Cardi B on the cheek while affectionately wrapping his arm around her waist at the Deep Foundation Mother's Day wellness event organized by the athlete.
For the event, the 33-year-old American rapper sported a brown knit sleeveless mock turtleneck with detached sleeves and a matching skirt.
While Stefon was in casual attire, he opted for a pink hoodie emblazoned with a red heart, which he paired with denim shorts.
This appearance reportedly confirmed reconciliation rumours, which initially ignited in April when an American professional footballer attended Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour in Washington, DC.
However, the split drama emerged in February of this year when a bombshell report claimed that the singer, 33, and the athlete, 32, parted ways after a few months of dating.
At the time, they also unfollowed each other on Instagram, with a source reported to People that Cardi "couldn’t trust" Stefon Diggs.
So far, neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has reacted to these break-up and reconciliation rumours.