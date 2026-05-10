Kris Jenner marks Mother’s Day with rare throwback family snap: ‘Endlessly proud’

Kris Jenner is celebrating a special day with a heartfelt post.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, May 10, the 70-year-old American socialite shared a special post to mark the 2026 Mother’s Day that featured a rare throwback photo of herself with her six children – Kim, Rob, Khloe, & Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie & Kendall Jenner.
The black-and-white image showed the Kardashian siblings all grown-up, while the Jenners looked adorable in their younger years.
The carousel in the post also included a series of more flashback shots of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their kids.
Alongside the gallery, Kris Jenner penned a heartfelt note, “Happy Mother’s Day!! Being a mother and grandmother is the most rewarding and meaningful role of my life. It has brought me more joy, love, and purpose than I ever could have imagined.”
“I’m so grateful for my beautiful mom, who taught me everything about unconditional love, strength, and always showing up for your family. And I’m endlessly proud of the women and mothers that my daughters have become. Watching them love and raise their babies is one of the greatest gifts. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, grandmothers, stepmoms, and mother figures who lead with love every single day. Today we celebrate you!!” she added.
The post was met with heartwarming reactions from fans and fellow celebrities, who flooded it with loving comments.