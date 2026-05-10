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Billy Bob Thornton reveals emotional toll after major health-related diet change

The 'Landman' actor makes shocking confession about his rare health condition

Billy Bob Thornton reveals emotional toll after major health-related diet change
Billy Bob Thornton reveals emotional toll after major health-related diet change  

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, has reflected on his health struggles due to a rare medical condition.

The Landman actor made a guest appearance on Howie Mandel’s podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, in the May 5th episode, where he revealed the real reason for his diet restrictions, leaving the host in utter shock.

Thornton said he is "allergic to wheat and dairy" as he has "AB negative" blood type, which is rare in the world.

"Well, I’m allergic to wheat and dairy. I have type AB-negative blood, which is the rarest type in the world. It’s, like, less than 1% of the population of the world has it," the American actor explained.

Furthermore, he shared that having the rarest blood type means, "You have fewer digestive enzymes. That’s one of the things that goes along with it." 

According to the Red Cross Blood Donation Foundation, less than 1% of the population in the United States has AB-negative blood, making it "the least common blood type among Americans."

Billy Bob Thornton, who initially learned about his rare blood type in the late 80's, shared his rare medical condition for the first time publicly. 

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