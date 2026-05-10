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Dua Lipa slaps Samsung with strict legal action

Lipa's legal action against Samsung dates back 2025

Dua Lipa slaps Samsung with strict legal action
Dua Lipa slaps Samsung with strict legal action

Dua Lipa has hit Samsung with a $15 million lawsuit over alleged unauthorised use of her image on its TV packaging.

A tweet by Los Angeles-based attorney Rob Freund on X informed that the 30-year-old sued the popular electronics company for using her image on TV boxes without permission.

The Levitating hitmaker, who is seeking damages of a million dollars, alleged straightforward claims for violating her publicity rights and false endorsement, copyright and trademark claims.

Lipas legal action against Samsung dates back 2025
Lipa's legal action against Samsung dates back 2025

Her her legal complaint, that was filed in the Central District of California, noted that Samsung financially benefited from creating the impression that Houdini songstress had endorsed its televisions without any legal agreement existing between the two.

Moreover, the lawsuit also mentioned that when Lipa became aware of the packaging, she requested that the South Korean company to stop using her image, however, it refused to comply.

The Albanian singer described Samsung’s response as “dismissive and callous”.

The lawsuit clearly stated that the Dance The Night musician owns the copyright to the image, which was reportedly taken backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024.

For the unversed, Samsung used Dua Lipa’s image on its cardboard TV boxes as part of a mass marketing campaign that began in 2025.

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