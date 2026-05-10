Matt Damon, Ben Affleck accused over controversial Miami police depiction in 'The Rip' 

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have got into legal trouble after Miami police sued them for falsely portraying them in their Netflix film, The Rip.
On Sunday, May 10th, The Independent reported that the iconic duo are being sued through their production company, Artists Equity, over their latest Netflix crime thriller.
In the lawsuit, the police department alleged that Matt and Ben falsely depicted them as "dirty," which sparked fury among the officials.
The movie was based on true events, as writer and director Joe Carnahan previously discussed that it was based on the 2016 Miami Lakes narcotics raid, which was conducted by the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Now, the multiple officers involved in the original 2016 bust have claimed that the film has caused "unfair reputational harm."
As the lawsuit also alleges that the film deliberately included fabricated storylines to portray police corruption, cartel dealings and even murder, in an attempt to tarnish the department’s image.
The lead detective of the 2016 case, Jonathan Santana, said, "When you rip something, you’re stealing something. We never stole a dollar."
Notably, the film released in January reunites longtime pals, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, on-screen as they played the roles of leading officers conducting the drug raid.
So far, the duo has yet to respond to the bombshell lawsuit filed by Miami Police.