Jennifer Lopez narrowly avoids major accident during Las Vegas residency 

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a major scare as she trips and nearly falls on stage during her Las Vegas residency show.
The Dance Again singer was performing in Las Vegas on Friday, March 13, when she tripped on stage while performing her 2011 single On the Floor.
A fan shared the video on their Instagram Story, with the text, "No one recovers from a trip quite like JLo."
Lopez, who stunned in a sparkly, black bodysuit which featured a giant red rose broach, kicked her leg up during her performance and tripped.
However, she did not let the incident stop her, as she continued to sing and dance with her backup performers.
Lopez kicked off her "Up All Night Live" residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December.
The shocking incident came a week after the hitmaker shared her split from ex-husband Marc Anthony with the audience last week.
"After my third divorce, that's when I started getting good at it," she teased on stage. "Seriously, that's not funny", before explaining that "it was actually a really tough time".
Lopez and Anthony were married for 10 years before divorcing in 2014, and the pair share 18-year-old twins Max and Emme.
She was previously married to Ojanu Noa from 1997 to 1998 and then tied the knot with Cris Judd in 2001, and the pair split after nine months.
Jennifer Lopez tried her luck for a fourth time in 2022 with Ben Affleck, whom she was previously engaged to in 2002. The pair initially called off their engagement in 2004.
After walking down the aisle, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024.