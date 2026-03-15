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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Cillian Murphy spills the beans on his iconic ‘Peaky Blinders’ look

Cillian Murphy starrer ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie set to stream on March 20

  • By Salima Bhutto
Cillian Murphy spills the beans on his iconic ‘Peaky Blinders’ look
Cillian Murphy spills the beans on his iconic ‘Peaky Blinders’ look

Cillian Murphy finally revealed his true feelings about his Peaky Blinders character's famous Hairstyle.

For the unversed, the 49-year-old Irish actor, who has played the role Tommy Shelby in famous Netflix series, once again reprised his role for new Peaky Blinders movie, titled Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Murphy attended the film’s premiere in New York at The DGA Theater on Tuesday, March 10, where he exclusively to PEOPLE about how the unique hairstyle has taken on a life of its own.

The Oppenheimer actor was asked if he misses the hairstyle, to which, he responded, "No, no, it's really humbling."

The Small Things like These actor went on to say, "I mean, it's really humbling to think that it's become such a phenomenon and that people all over the world, you know, in Buenos Aires and Turkey and Mexico and everywhere watching the show, it's amazing."

Murphy’s new movie had a limited theatrical release in earlier this month.

Directed by Tom Harper, the highly anticipated film follows the Shelby family during World War II.

The movie also features new cast additions including Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Jay Lycurgo.

Cillian Murphy starrer Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is set to have its streaming debut on Netflix on March 20, 2026.

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