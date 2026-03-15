News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Trump rejects Iran deal to end Middle East conflict: ‘Terms not good enough’

Donald Trump challenges Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, ‘if he’s alive’

  • By Bushra Saleem
Trump rejects Iran deal to end Middle East conflict: ‘Terms not good enough’
Trump rejects Iran deal to end Middle East conflict: ‘Terms not good enough’

The United States said that it did not want to make a deal with Iran to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, March 14, the Republican president claimed that he rejected Iran’s deal to end the war at this stage as he wants “very solid” terms.

He told the outlet, “Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet… The only power they have, and it’s a power that can be closed off relatively quickly, is the power of dropping a mine or shooting a relatively short-range missile. But when we get finished with the shoreline, they’re not going to have that power either.”

He also talked about the new supreme leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been away from the public eye since the beginning of the war, sparking death rumours.

“I don’t know if he’s even alive. So far, nobody’s been able to show him. I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender,” he added while describing the news of his death as a "rumour."

As the US-Israel war on Iran has entered its third week, the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate.

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