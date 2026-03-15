Chloé Zhao 'Buffy' reboot axed by Hulu, Sarah Michelle Geller confirms 

Hulu has scrapped the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, whose pilot was helmed by Chloé Zhao.
On Saturday, March 14, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who also served as the executive producer, shared the news with fans on Instagram.
The decision follows weeks of speculation about the fate of the pilot. Sources described it as "not perfect", noting that Zhao's creative direction might not have been the perfect match for the reboot.
Moreover, the news came as the director is gearing up for the 2026 Oscars, where her latest project, Hamnet, scored eight nominations.
In her Instagram clip, the Scooby-Doo actress said that she was "really sad" about the news of the project's cancellation.
"I want to thank Chloé Zhao because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy's stylish yet affordable boots. And thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means, not only to me, but to all of you," Gellar said in the video.
She added, "This doesn't change any of that, and I promise if the apocalypse actually comes… you can still beep me."
Moreover, Ryan Kiera Armstrong landed the lead role opposite Gellar in the Buffy pilot, playing the new slayer in the tentatively titled Buffy: New Sunnydale.
The series regular cast also included Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, Daniel Di Tomasso and Jack Cutmore-Scott, with Chase Sui Wonders as a guest star.