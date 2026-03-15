Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney’s feud takes center stage ahead of new ‘Euphoria’ release

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney's new feud erupted ahead of release of Euphoria Season 3.
As we know, the teen drama television series was never cancelled but faced back-to-back delays.
Now, a source revealed to International Business Times that it was none other than the duo, who caused the significant delays.
According to an unverified blind gossip account on TikTok, Zendaya and Sweeney have not been on good terms.
The same account claimed that this has made it difficult to film the upcoming episodes.
Moreover, the Euphoria co-stars allegedly hate each other and could not maintain a working relationship on set.
Not only with the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, but the Housemaid star is seemingly at odds with other Euphoria cast members as well, including Maude Apatow and Alexa Demie, as per the source.
However, neither the The Drama actress nor Sweeney has publicly addressed the rumours regarding the rift.
Apart from Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria Season 3 also stars Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Colman Domingo (Ali).
The story of the highly anticipated series will pick up five years after season 2, featuring the characters out of high school.
The series is set to premiere on HBO and Max on April 12, 2026.